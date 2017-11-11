League One
Blackpool15:00Portsmouth
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Portsmouth

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury16114124101437
2Wigan1611322992036
3Bradford169342518730
4Charlton159332316730
5Rotherham178272922726
6Scunthorpe167541813526
7Blackburn157442112925
8Fleetwood167452725225
9Peterborough157352521424
10Oxford Utd166552620623
11Southend166552026-623
12Blackpool156452019122
13Bristol Rovers167092529-421
14Portsmouth166281920-120
15Doncaster175481820-219
16Walsall164752124-319
17MK Dons165471724-719
18Oldham165382735-818
19Rochdale163851619-317
20Wimbledon16439917-815
21Northampton164391326-1315
22Gillingham163581220-814
23Bury1633101724-712
24Plymouth162591224-1211
View full League One table

