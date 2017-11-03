Gossippages

The Guardian
The Guardian points to weekend fixtures, including Chelsea hosting Manchester United and Arsenal travelling to Manchester City
Daily Star on Saturday
The Daily Star leads on Jose Mourinho saying Chelsea's fans still love him
Daily Mirror on Saturday
The Daily Mirror references Roman Abramovich visiting a Chelsea training session
The Telegraph on Saturday
The Telegraph leads on Santi Cazorla's battle with injury

