BBC Sport - Brighton's Shane Duffy 'thankful to be alive' after near-death experience

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy says he is thankful to all the doctors, nurses and medical staff that helped save him after he lost three litres of blood in a freak training ground collision in 2010.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 4 November from midday on BBC One.

