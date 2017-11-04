BBC Sport - Newcastle United: How club are getting young girls involved in football

How Newcastle are getting young girls involved in football

Match of the Day's Lauren Layfield looks at how Premier League side Newcastle United have joined forces with the city council to help boost the growth of women's football in the region.

Watch more Premier League in the community features here.

Premier League in the community

Video

How Newcastle are getting young girls involved in football

Video

Huddersfield players serving up school breakfasts

Video

Swansea's Nathan Dyer joins cadets on fire and rescue training

Video

Saints launch match day Big Issue to help homeless

Video

How Rosenior & Brighton are helping improve disability football

Video

Leicester's 'Kicks Hero' meets her hero

Video

West Brom use Gangnam Style to inspire school kids

Video

Women's football under neon lights

Video

How the Saints Foundation is inspiring students

Video

How Sunderland are helping to educate young people

Video

Liverpool's Mignolet helps build confidence

Video

How Bournemouth are getting more girls & women playing football

Video

Chelsea help inspire young readers

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Burnley players coach at local school

Video

How Everton are helping young people talk about emotions

  • From the section Everton
Video

Swansea's Fer tries walking football

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Eriksen surprises young Tottenham fan

Video

Arsenal stars delight kids at Christmas party

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Downing returns to the science lab

Video

Puncheon goes back to school

Video

How Hull are helping refugees settle in the UK

  • From the section Hull
Video

Watford's Meriden Community Centre gets a makeover

Video

Stoke City's Bojan shows off table tennis skills

  • From the section Stoke
Video

How Man City are improving literacy through football

Video

Man Utd stars surprise girls' football team

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Leicester inspire disadvantaged youngsters

Video

Aluko helping Chelsea inspire young stars

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

West Ham helping young and homeless

Video

Howard tries out boxing to help kids get fit

  • From the section Everton
Video

Arsenal's Scott helps build pitches in Iraq

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Kane helps Spurs recruit new charity volunteers

Video

MOTD visits the Premier League Kicks Cup

Video

Liverpool help community become healthier

Video

How boxing helps Palace fans into sport

Video

Norwich stars go back to school

Video

Senior fans enjoy kickabout with Cherries

Video

Gomes gets hands-on at community project

  • From the section Watford
Video

Smalling helping kids get active

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Janmaat helping walking footballers

Video

Swansea helping youngsters into work

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Baggies support the Albion Foundation

Video

Man City's powerchair football scheme

Video

Sunderland academy raising aspirations

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Understanding Instructions

Rugbytots North Staffordshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired