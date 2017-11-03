BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Mourneview awaits top-two showdown

Mourneview awaits top-two showdown

Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay and Coleraine manager Oran Kearney look ahead to what promises to a be a thrilling top-of-the-table encounter at Mourneview Park.

Unbeaten Coleraine are eighth points clear of second-placed Glenavon in the Premiership standings.

