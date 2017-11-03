BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss says Man City are a 'big problem' for title rivals

Man City a 'big problem' for rest - Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says Manchester City are a "big problem for all the teams that want to fight for the title" given their impressive start to the Premier League season.

