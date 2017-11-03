Dundee: Cammy Kerr backs boss Neil McCann to save club's season

Dundee are bottom of the table with eight points from 12 games but Cammy Kerr remains optimistic

Cammy Kerr insists Dundee are still aiming high this season despite currently propping up the rest of the Premiership.

The Dens Park men have lost four matches in a row and have won only two of their 12 league matches this term.

But Kerr is convinced Neil McCann will turn things around, having been impressed by the manager's approach.

"Looking at it as a Dundee fan, when the manager came in it was a breath of fresh air," the defender said.

"He not only looked at the first team, you can see the younger boys have come in as well.

"He's looking for the club to have a different identity, which I think is spot on.

"It's something that Dundee has been stuck in for years; a club that does OK and is up and down. But that's not where we should be.

"We should be a club that's pushing on and other people look at as a top-six team, at least.

Neil McCann has endured a difficult start to the season but Kerr is confident of a turnaround

"Dundee is easily one of the biggest clubs in Scotland in my eyes, and it's about everybody pulling together on the same page and realising that there is something special that can happen."

McCann kept Dundee in the top-flight after taking over last season with only a few matches to play.

And while their position on eight points, level with Kilmarnock who are above them on goal difference, is not where Kerr wants to be, the 22-year-old defender is convinced they will soon make progress.

"Everyone in the dressing room believes we can turn it around sooner rather than later," he added.

"All teams in this league bar Celtic have been on a tough run before, so it's important that you don't get too distracted by everything.

"(If we) stay on track with what we're trying to do, I'm sure the results will come."