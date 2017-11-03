Nathan Vaughan: Chester sign former Solihull Moors goalkeeper

Nathan Vaughan
Nathan Vaughan scored Solihull Moors' second goal in their 2-1 away win at Torquay

Chester have signed goalkeeper Nathan Vaughan after he left fellow National League club Solihull Moors.

The 36-year-old has previously had spells with non-league clubs Kidderminster and Worcester City.

Vaughan won the National League player of the month award in August after scoring for Solihull Moors against Torquay United from his own area.

He made 12 appearances for Solihull this season, keeping just one clean sheet.

