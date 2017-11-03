BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Hyde United 0-4 MK Dons highlights
Highlights: Hyde United 0-4 MK Dons
Watch highlights as League One side MK Dons ease into the FA Cup second round after a 4-0 away win over eighth-tier Hyde United.
MATCH REPORT: Hyde United 0-4 MK Dons
