Rangers: James Tavernier insists Kenny Miller is a positive influence on squad

Kenny Miller scored twice and set up the third as Rangers beat Hearts last week

Rangers' James Tavernier has praised the influence of Kenny Miller following the striker's return to the first team.

Miller, who was dropped after falling out with then manager Pedro Caixinha, marked his return with two goals and an assist in the 3-1 win at Hearts.

"Kenny has worked hard throughout this season and since I've been here," Tavernier told the club website.

"Every day, he is working hard on the training pitch, he's a good influence in the dressing-room and the pitch."

There had been suggestions that Caixinha was unhappy with Miller's role within the dressing-room, but Tavernier insists the group is united.

Graeme Murty is in caretaker charge of the Ibrox side as they search for a new manager, having also filled that role earlier this year, and right-back Tavernier says the players take the situation in their stride.

"Murts has stepped in and done a really good job with the boys so far," he said. "It's showed in the performance against Hearts that we are still strong together.

"We're a good group of lads and we are all professionals and we know in this business that managers and players can go.

"It's one of those that you just have to adapt to it and move on as quick as possible.

Bruno Alves (left) is back in contention for Rangers following suspension

"Every manager has their own players, so everyone is working hard for their starting 11 spot, like they have done all season.

"He's got off to a great start with a win over Hearts and we need to get a good result again before the international break.

"We are the ones who are responsible and we need to go out on to the pitch and deliver the performance that we are required to."

Partick Thistle visit Ibrox in the Premiership on Saturday, with experienced Portugal international Bruno Alves back from suspension.

Murty did not reveal who will wear the captain's armband, with Lee Wallace still out and Miller having filled the role last week.

"Having been captain, I like people who are strong enough to hold others to account and I don't think that has just got to be the captain," Murty said. "All the players should be encouraged to do that.

"This week, we have tried to reinforce that with the players. It has been louder, more vocal and something I have really enjoyed watching, that the players have taken that bit of information from myself and JJ (Jonatan Johansson) on board, that they need to start upping that level of accountability and they have done that.

"It is not just down to one voice, not just down to myself or the captain, all players are aware of it and all players can drive standards forward from the oldest to the youngest."