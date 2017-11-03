Ryan Lowe: Bury caretaker manager 'close to tears' when offered role

Ryan Lowe has made five appearances for Bury this season

Ryan Lowe says he was "close to tears" when he was offered the role as Bury's caretaker manager after Lee Clark was sacked.

Clark, 45, was dismissed on Monday having won just nine of his 33 games in charge of the League One club.

Player-coach Lowe, 39, who is in his third spell with the club, will take charge of their FA Cup first round tie against Woking on Sunday.

"I'll relish this opportunity and take it with both hands," Lowe said.

"It's never nice when someone loses their job but time has to move on. When I was told I was getting the caretaker role, I was humbled and close to tears in a proud way."

Lowe rejoined Bury, who are 23rd in League One with 12 points from 16 games, from Crewe Alexandra in January but does not know whether he will be given the job on a full-time basis.

"It's a case of not looking past Sunday, I've just been excited," Lowe told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's a win win for me. What will be will be - I trust in myself, my instincts, what I can put in and how I am. There's no risk for me, I'll always have a relationship with the fans and they will with me."