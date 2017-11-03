Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 3 November

Bala Town v Llandudno: The Lakesiders have won their last three matches and Colin Caton's men will be confident against managerless Llandudno. The Seasiders ended a five game winless run last time out against Newtown, but caretaker boss Alex Gibson still faces a daunting task to get anything at Bala.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Prestatyn Town: Unbeaten in five, Connah's Quay Nomads took second place in the standings last weekend with their 1-0 win at Barry Town United's Jenner Park. Prestatyn will be second favourites, the promoted outfit were beaten last week by struggling Aberystwyth.

Aberystwyth Town v Cefn Druids: The Ancients are up to fourth in the table as they continue to produce eye catching results in the WPL. Huw Griffiths' side are unbeaten in seven, but they will need to play well against a team that are certainly improving, underlined by last week's win at Prestatyn.

Saturday, 4 November

Newtown AFC v Bangor City: Both sides are struggling, having lost four of their last five, so will see this as a chance to get back to winning ways. Bangor's slide is surprising after their terrific start to the season, while Newtown will feel the pressure of sliding closer to the relegation zone ahead of this showdown at Latham Park.

The New Saints v Barry Town United: Barry Town United make the journey to Oswestry to face the champions who have really clicked into gear in recent weeks. Barry are not helped by the fact Gavin Chesterfield's side are on their longest run this season without a win.

Cardiff Metropolitan v Carmarthen Town: Christian Edwards' Cardiff Met face off against Mark Aizlewood's Carmarthen Town at Cyncoed Campus with the Students looking to get back to winning ways after their defeat to the champions last time out. Carmarthen are still struggling, having won only once this term.

Evo-Stick Southern Premier League

Redditch United v Merthyr Town

Northern Premier League, Division One North

Colwyn Bay v Droylsden