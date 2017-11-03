BBC Sport - FA Cup: Heybridge Swifts defender Jack Cawley fits driving a cab around training schedule
Taxi to training for Heybridge Swifts player & cab driver
- From the section Football
Heybridge Swifts defender and part-time taxi driver Jack Cawley is looking forward to his side's first-round FA Cup tie against Exeter City.
Watch more on Football Focus on Saturday 4 October on BBC One from 12:00 GMT
Watch Hyde United v MK Dons in the FA Cup first round, Friday 3 November, 19:30 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired