BBC Sport - Patrice Evra: Watch Marseille defender kick own team's fan in head before match

Watch: Evra kicks fan in head before match

Watch Marseille's Patrice Evra kick one of his own team's fans in the head before Thursday's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes, for which he was shown a red card.

READ MORE: Evra sent off for kicking fan in warm-up

Available to UK users only.

