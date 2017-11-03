BBC Sport - Patrice Evra: Watch Marseille defender kick own team's fan in head before match
Watch: Evra kicks fan in head before match
- From the section European Football
Watch Marseille's Patrice Evra kick one of his own team's fans in the head before Thursday's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes, for which he was shown a red card.
READ MORE: Evra sent off for kicking fan in warm-up
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired