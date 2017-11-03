Reds striker Rory Donnelly wins NIFWA player award for October

Rory Donnelly celebrates his hat-trick in the Premiership victory over Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville forward Rory Donnelly has been named Player of the Month for October by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

The former Swansea player scored six goals in the month including a hat-trick against Dungannon Swifts.

Donnelly helped Cliftonville to wins over PSNI, Warrenpoint Town, Glentoran and the Swifts.

"October was a fantastic month for me as I was playing regularly and scoring goals," he said.

He added: "It's a great honour to win this award, but it wouldn't have been possible without the help of my team mates and the manager (Barry Gray)."

Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes was runner-up with Paul Heatley of Crusaders third.