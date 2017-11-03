Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss not bothered by Bristol City boos

Cardiff City are second in the Championship after their 3-1 win over Ipswich

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has laughed off the notion that Bristol City supporters "detest" him.

Former Robins striker Leroy Rosenior made the claim in his newspaper column.

But Warnock said: "I wouldn't use the word as nice as that, if I m honest. I'll take that as a compliment. If that's all they do I am quite happy with that."

Kenneth Zohore and midfielder Arron Gunnarsson will have fitness tests ahead of the visit to Ashton Gate.

Warnock called on both sets of fans to behave, but is relishing the prospect of a derby atmosphere with Bristol City just two places behind second-placed Cardiff in the Championship.

He said: "We do have a good laugh. I only got upset with them once when one or two thick yobbos had a go after a playoff semi final, coming off the pitch. I was supposed to have an escort of stewards but I think they ran away with the fear.

"That is the only time I have been disappointed. I don't mind general flak, that goes with the job really. I enjoy that part."

The match could mark a return to Ashton Gate for midfielder Lee Tomlin, who joined Cardiff for £1.5m in the summer.

The visit to Bristol comes just 24-hours after Tomlin was sentenced to 80 hours community service at Leicester Crown Court after pleading guilty to a charge of affray for his part in a fight in the city.

Warnock said: "It's been difficult because it happened when he was at Bristol City. We have had to be there for him, even though we were not directly involved.

"But it's given me the opportunity to speak to the players and say 'on my watch I don't expect anything like this to happen.' I think we've got a responsibility."

Warnock is hoping Tomlin can shine against his former club, saying: "It is a relief for him (going back), something like that has got to be on your mind. We have had many chats over the last few weeks. Last time he was in court, it affected him a little bit.

"He hasn't played as many games as I envisaged but he's been instrumental and very good to have around the place."

Bristol City defender Bailey Wright will miss the Cardiff City game after being found guilty of simulation and banned for two matches.