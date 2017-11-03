Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Man City, Dundee Utd, Stoke City, Brentford, Partick Thistle, Ross County, Inverness CT

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers can land top target Derek McInnes and right-hand man Tony Docherty for only £800,000 in compensation as the Aberdeen manager's new contract contains the same figure Sunderland agreed to pay in the summer before the former Ibrox midfielder decided to stay at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)

Rangers would have to fork out substantial compensation to Club Brugge if they want to land Michel Preud'homme as manager - even though the 58-year-old, who has held talks with the Ibrox outfit, quit the Belgian club earlier this year. (The Scotsman)

Former Hearts manager Csaba Laszlo is expected to be named Dundee United's new team boss once he returns from carrying out work commitments in Hungary, with the Tannadice club insisting that former Hibernian boss Alan Stubbs did not turn down the job - as it was never offered to him. (The Courier)

Online pranksters edited the Wikipedia pages for Dundee United and Csaba Laszlo to proclaim the Hungarian as manager, including fictitious quotes from the 53-year-old from a media conference that was never held. (Evening Telegraph)

Dundee United's new manager looks certain to have no more than a watching brief for Saturday's clash with St Mirren - if he's appointed by then - as the Scottish Championship club were still being contacted by interested candidates on Thursday evening. (Evening Telegraph)

Managing Cowdenbeath was former Hearts and Hibs assistant Billy Brown's hardest job in football, according to the 66-year-old who left the side sitting bottom of Scottish League Two earlier this week after only 16 games in charge. (The Scotsman)

Kieran Tierney wants to stay at Celtic for the rest of his career and the 20-year-old Scotland defender claims he would have signed a longer deal than the new six-year one he penned on Monday had it been offered. (Daily Express)

Moussa Dembele has missed the cut for France ahead of their friendlies against Wales and Germany next week, with the Celtic striker being one of the players to drop out as coach Didier Deschamps reduced his squad from 30 to 24 players. (Daily Record)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney says there is "every chance" of him following club legends like Billy McNeill and Paul McStay in the list of Celtic's one-club men and said he hoped that would be the case. (The Herald)

Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam admits he may be forced to quit Stoke City in search of first-team football, despite the 31-year-old, who has only made one English Premier League appearance this season, being urged to be patient after holding talks with manager Mark Hughes. (The Courier)

Former Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly has been training with Ayrshire junior side Hurlford United in a bid to keep fit after his £1m transfer to Egyptian club Al Alhy turned sour, with the Ivory Coast 22-year-old's case awaiting resolution by world governing body Fifa. (Daily Record)

Hearts winger Jamie Walker has brutally taunted team-mate Viktor Noring online, saying of the new seats in the Tynecastle dugout that they are the 26-year-old's favourite place in reference to the goalkeeper's lack of first-team action. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts and parent club Manchester City have agreed to send injured full-back Ashley Smith-Brown, who has only played once on loan to the Scottish Premiership club, to a specialist after medics at both clubs were left mystified by the 21-year-old's persistent groin and pelvic trouble. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers and Scotland Under-21 midfielder Lewis MacLeod insists he will soon be ready to make his comeback for Brentford after a year out of action following the latest of a series of fitness setbacks. (Daily Record)

Retired professional footballers are far more prone to develop knee pain and osteoarthritis and face problems with their knees earlier in life than the average person, a study has revealed. (The Scotsman)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has branded the Scottish Football Association's appeals procedure a "shambles" after Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was cleared to play his side this Saturday after having a red card rescinded for the second time this season. (Evening Times)

A Highland derby will be played on Wednesday at Ross County's Global Energy Stadium - with all gate receipts going to charity - to compensate for the lack of Premiership derbies this season following Inverness Caledonian Thistle's relegation. (Inverness Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Connor Syme will be aiming to continue his promising start in the professional golf ranks when he leads 17 Scots into battle in the second stage of the European Tour Qualifying School in Spain over the next four days. (The Scotsman)

Stephen Gallacher believes advice in Practical Golf, an iconic golf book written by the late John Jacobs, is the key to him getting back to being competitive again on the European Tour. (The Scotsman)