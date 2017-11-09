France v Wales

Gareth Bale also missed Wales' final two World Cup qualifiers

Wales are without several players, including Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, for the friendly against France because of injuries.

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu, Ipswich midfielder Emyr Huws and Jonny Williams, Crystal Palace's midfielder on loan at Sunderland, are also out.

France are without captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who is injured.

However, the hosts are able to name a formidable squad which boasts an embarrassment of attacking riches.

Paris St-Germain teenager Kylian Mbappe, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Manchester United winger Anthony Martial and Arsenal pair Alexandre Lacazette and Olivier Giroud are all included.

In the absence of Bale, Wales have called up Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw, while Wigan Athletic's Lee Evans has been added in place of Huws, who has an Achilles injury.

Robson-Kanu was replaced by Barnsley's Lloyd Isgrove.

Isgrove, Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence missed Wales' training on Monday due to injuries. Ledley and Lawrence underwent precaution scans earlier on, but both are expected to be available in Paris but Isgrove didn't travel after picking up an injury.

While France will be preparing for the World Cup, Wales will be aiming to recover from the heartbreak of October's home defeat against the Republic of Ireland which meant they missed out on qualification.

"If there was any type of hangover, this is the perfect remedy in a game like this and in a stadium like this," said Coleman.

"There was absolute devastation of losing that last game, the only loss in 10. It wasn't like we had another game to make up for it, it was done.

"But that test of disappointment, you have to show your mettle and you get over things. Of course we're jealous but I think it's a healthy jealousy.

"We're still hurting and that will last a long time I imagine but that doesn't mean we can't focus and regroup and regain some momentum. There's no such thing as a friendly, the only thing missing against France will be points."

After facing France in Paris, Wales will welcome Panama to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 14 November.

Although the central American nation have also qualified for the World Cup, Coleman will select a young and experimental side in Cardiff.

That means he will pick as strong a team as possible against France at the Stade de France.

"I've picked a team with a lot of experience," said Coleman.

"Panama will be just as tough for different reasons but being a home game, it gives our lesser experienced players the chance to get some minutes to see what it's all about.

"Both games are just as important to us. It's good for the guys to come up against a very top international team and it'll be good for the younger players to get some experience in the second game.

"I don't know how else to approach it. I've only got one way of working with this lot. I wouldn't dare take my foot off the gas because they deserve everything. It's business as usual."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wales have won one, lost two and drawn one of their previous four meetings with France.

France

France forward Antoine Griezmann was the top scorer at Euro 2016 with six goals.

Wales

If Chris Gunter plays in Paris, he will win his 84th cap for Wales, one behind Gary Speed's record for an outfield player.

MOST RECENT MEETING

France 0-1 Wales (2 June, 1982)

Then Liverpool striker Ian Rush scored the only goal of the game as Wales claimed a memorable friendly win in Toulouse.