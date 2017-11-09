League Two
Newport19:45Port Vale
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Port Vale

Joss Labadie
Newport have not won in three league games without captain Joss Labadie

Newport have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday's Sky Bet League Two game at home to Port Vale.

Captain Joss Labadie and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin are still out with hamstring injuries.

Chris Regis could keep his place in Port Vale's line-up after scoring three minutes into his debut against Crewe in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek.

However, midfielder Ben Whitfield (ankle) Joe Davis (thigh) and Tyrone Barnett (groin) remain sidelined.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County16103328161233
2Accrington16102430191132
3Luton1694334151931
4Exeter169342318530
5Swindon169162418628
6Coventry16835178927
7Wycombe167633125627
8Newport167452318525
9Lincoln City166641614224
10Cambridge167361616024
11Stevenage167362427-324
12Grimsby166551921-223
13Colchester166462321222
14Mansfield165742221122
15Cheltenham166372323021
16Carlisle165562223-120
17Yeovil165472429-519
18Crewe165291625-917
19Crawley164481216-416
20Forest Green164391632-1615
21Barnet163581924-514
22Port Vale1642101623-714
23Morecambe163581222-1014
24Chesterfield1623111531-169
