Newport County v Port Vale
- From the section Football
Newport have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday's Sky Bet League Two game at home to Port Vale.
Captain Joss Labadie and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin are still out with hamstring injuries.
Chris Regis could keep his place in Port Vale's line-up after scoring three minutes into his debut against Crewe in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek.
However, midfielder Ben Whitfield (ankle) Joe Davis (thigh) and Tyrone Barnett (groin) remain sidelined.