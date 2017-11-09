Newport County v Port Vale

Newport have not won in three league games without captain Joss Labadie

Newport have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday's Sky Bet League Two game at home to Port Vale.

Captain Joss Labadie and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin are still out with hamstring injuries.

Chris Regis could keep his place in Port Vale's line-up after scoring three minutes into his debut against Crewe in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek.

However, midfielder Ben Whitfield (ankle) Joe Davis (thigh) and Tyrone Barnett (groin) remain sidelined.