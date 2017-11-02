Cuco Martina: Everton defender taken to hospital with neck injury

Everton defender Cuco Martina
Everton defender Cuco Martina was carried off on a stretcher just before half-time in the Europa League tie

Everton defender Cuco Martina was taken to hospital with a neck injury on Thursday after he landed awkwardly during the 3-0 defeat at Lyon.

The incident happened shortly before half-time when the 28-year-old came off worse after challenging Lyon's Maxwel Cornet for a header.

After lengthy treatment he was carried off the pitch wearing a neck brace.

"Cuco was concussed and complained of pains down his neck," caretaker manager David Unsworth said.

"He's gone straight to hospital for X-rays and scans."

Curacao international Martina, who joined Everton on a free transfer last summer, has played 10 games for the Toffees this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football fun

Football Holiday Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired