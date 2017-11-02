Cuco Martina: Everton defender taken to hospital with neck injury

Everton defender Cuco Martina was carried off on a stretcher just before half-time in the Europa League tie

Everton defender Cuco Martina was taken to hospital with a neck injury on Thursday after he landed awkwardly during the 3-0 defeat at Lyon.

The incident happened shortly before half-time when the 28-year-old came off worse after challenging Lyon's Maxwel Cornet for a header.

After lengthy treatment he was carried off the pitch wearing a neck brace.

"Cuco was concussed and complained of pains down his neck," caretaker manager David Unsworth said.

"He's gone straight to hospital for X-rays and scans."

Curacao international Martina, who joined Everton on a free transfer last summer, has played 10 games for the Toffees this season.