Patrice Evra: Marseille defender is sent off for apparently kicking fan

Evra spent eight years with Manchester United between 2006 and 2014

Patrice Evra was sent off after appearing to kick a fan in the head before his Marseille side's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Footage seems to show the 36-year-old ex-Manchester United defender aiming an acrobatic kick at a fan at the side of the pitch during the warm-up.

Substitute Evra was red-carded before kick-off in Portugal but his side started with 11 players.

Uefa's disciplinary body is likely to rule on any further action on Friday.