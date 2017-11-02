Europa League - Group I
Vitória Guimarães0Marseille0

Patrice Evra: Marseille defender is sent off for apparently kicking fan

Patrice Evra
Evra spent eight years with Manchester United between 2006 and 2014

Patrice Evra was sent off after appearing to kick a fan in the head before his Marseille side's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Footage seems to show the 36-year-old ex-Manchester United defender aiming an acrobatic kick at a fan at the side of the pitch during the warm-up.

Substitute Evra was red-carded before kick-off in Portugal but his side started with 11 players.

Uefa's disciplinary body is likely to rule on any further action on Friday.

Line-ups

Vitória Guimarães

  • 56Macedo Silva
  • 20Coimbra Aurélio
  • 33Rocha Mendes
  • 4Costa Valente
  • 53Konan
  • 7Neto Ramos
  • 25Wakaso
  • 16HurtadoBooked at 15mins
  • 10Almeida Ramos
  • 99Martins de Souza
  • 11Dias Belloli

Substitutes

  • 6da Cunha Teixeira
  • 15García
  • 22Castro Ferreira
  • 36Fernandes de Oliveira
  • 71Santos Sturgeon
  • 91Texeira
  • 93Celis

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 17Sarr
  • 23Rami
  • 13Abdennour
  • 18AmaviBooked at 8mins
  • 4Kamara
  • 19Luiz Gustavo
  • 27Lopez
  • 28Germain
  • 8Sanson
  • 14N'Jie

Substitutes

  • 2Sakai
  • 6Rolando
  • 11Mitroglou
  • 16Pelé
  • 21Evra
  • 26Thauvin
  • 29Zambo Anguissa
Referee:
Tamás Bognar

Match Stats

Home TeamVitória GuimarãesAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Jubal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Vitória Guimarães 0, Marseille 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Vitória Guimarães 0, Marseille 0.

Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Amavi with a cross.

Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valère Germain with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Rafael Martins (Vitória Guimarães) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by João Aurélio with a cross.

Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.

Attempt blocked. Rafael Martins (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.

Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Adil Rami.

Attempt missed. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.

Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcos Valente (Vitória Guimarães).

Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Aymen Abdennour (Marseille).

Chico Ramos (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Sanson.

Attempt missed. Héldon (Vitória Guimarães) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by João Aurélio with a cross.

Attempt missed. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ghislain Konan (Vitória Guimarães).

Attempt missed. Rafael Martins (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross.

Corner, Vitória Guimarães. Conceded by Boubacar Kamara.

Alhassan Wakaso (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).

Offside, Marseille. Jordan Amavi tries a through ball, but Maxime Lopez is caught offside.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Jubal.

Booking

Paolo Hurtado (Vitória Guimarães) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paolo Hurtado (Vitória Guimarães).

Hand ball by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).

Héldon (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).

Booking

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alhassan Wakaso (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).

Attempt missed. Marcos Valente (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jubal with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Chico Ramos (Vitória Guimarães) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Marseille).

Offside, Marseille. Jordan Amavi tries a through ball, but Valère Germain is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Chico Ramos (Vitória Guimarães) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 2nd November 2017

View all 24 Europa League scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal42207348
2FC Astana42117437
3Slavia Prague412145-15
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv401306-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev431095410
2Partizan Belgrade41215415
3Young Boys403145-13
4Skenderbeu402226-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets42205238
2Sporting Braga42115507
3Hoffenheim41126604
4Istanbul Basaksehir402236-32

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan42208358
2AEK Athens41304316
3Austria Vienna4112811-34
4HNK Rijeka4103710-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta42208358
2Lyon42207348
3Apollon Limassol403157-23
4Everton4013310-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen41304136
2Sheriff Tiraspol41303216
3Lokomotiv Moscow41215325
4Zlín402217-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest431083510
2Viktoria Plzen42028806
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva411257-24
4Lugano410369-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal431083510
2BATE Borisov42116607
3Red Star Belgrade41212205
4Köln400427-50

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42204138
2Marseille42113217
3Konyaspor411224-24
4Vitória Guimarães402235-22

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK42205238
2Zorya Luhansk420234-16
3Hertha Berlin411223-14
4Ath Bilbao403123-13

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio431083510
2Nice42119457
3SV Zulte Waregem411238-54
4Vitesse401338-51

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg4310112910
2Real Sociedad430112399
3Rosenborg411248-44
4Vardar4004115-140
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football fun

Football Holiday Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired