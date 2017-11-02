BBC Sport - Morton In The Community recycle football kit and boots for children

Morton take kit recycling to the community

Sportsound On The Road finds that one of the many initiatives run by Morton In The Community is to recycle unwanted football kit and boots for children in the local area who cannot afford to buy them brand new.

