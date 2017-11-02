Rangers v Partick Thistle: Alan Archibald targets rare win at Ibrox

Alan Archibald's Jags have kept two clean sheets in their last two matches

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald is looking to end the club's dreadful away record against Rangers by continuing their recent good run of results.

Having recently recorded their first Premiership win of the season, Thistle are unbeaten in their last three games and have moved up to 10th in the table.

But their last Ibrox win came in 1982.

"Everybody goes in the hope they're going to get something, they think they can go and hurt them," Archibald told BBC Scotland.

"Others in the league have gone and done that - we haven't. We took a point earlier in the season at home but our performances at Ibrox haven't been as good.

"We need to make sure we do that and can we silence that big crowd that certainly backed them last week at Murrayfield. So it's important we start the game well."

Wins at home over Dundee and St Johnstone in addition to a draw at Hamilton Accies has lifted the Jags above Dundee and Kilmarnock in the league.

But the understated Archibald is not getting carried away, despite an improved situation at Firhill.

"It's a much better place off the back of a good week. We took seven points from nine but we're not out the woods," he stressed.

Martin Woods is building his fitness after signing for the Firhill club last week

"We've won a couple of games, we've picked up some points. It's just important we got the other teams involved with us and we did.

"It's now a tight bunch and we can go back to the bottom as quickly as we got out of it."

Thistle have hosted Rangers twice this season, earning a 2-2 draw in the league before losing 3-1 in extra-time in the League Cup.

Despite Pedro Caixinha's departure, Archibald doesn't expect Rangers to be a drastically different proposition on Saturday.

"I don't think so. Going back to the two previous games, it'll probably be similar personnel and we ran them very, very close," he added.

"Kenny Miller is the big name that comes back into their line-up - he gives them something different - an energy. He's a leader."

Thistle's injury worries show little sign of easing, with Chris Erskine still a concern after injuring a calf in the warm-up prior to the win over St Johnstone.

New signing Martin Woods is again in the squad but is not considered fit to start, while the same applies to Gary Fraser.