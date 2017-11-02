Aberdeen: Derek McInnes says it's business as normal despite Rangers speculation

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has steered his side to second place, one point behind Celtic

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says it has been "business as normal" at Pittodrie despite being linked with the managerial vacancy at Ibrox.

McInnes says there has been no contact between the two clubs, with Rangers seeking a successor to Pedro Caixinha.

"It's been a normal week for us. My job is here, it's not to deal with speculation," McInnes said.

"We've always been the same, how we deal with criticism, praise, speculation, it's about the next game."

McInnes did not want to be drawn further on the vacancy at his former club, but he did reflect on Simon Grayson losing his job at Sunderland.

McInnes spoke to the Championship club about the job during the summer, but ultimately turned it down to remain at Pittodrie, a decision vindicated by Grayson's swift departure.

"It's really sad to see Simon losing his job so quickly," McInnes said.

"It's just a reminder for all managers that working in a good environment is always advantageous to getting results. Results play out on the pitch, but it's managing circumstances and what happens throughout the club that gives the manager the best chance.

"You see so many instances when managers are allowed to do their job under a good structure, results have a better chance of following.

"Sometimes can managers can rush into a situation if they're not in employment or they might think something else is better. We all back ourselves, we all want to go in and do good jobs. It's unfortunate a good man has lost his job, but he'll bounce back."

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie could make his Scotland debut at Pittodrie against Holland

McInnes spent the week preparing for Saturday's trip to Hamilton Academical, and the players were buoyed by the news that three of the squad had been called up by Scotland interim manager Malky Mackay.

Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie could make their international debuts in next Thursday's friendly against Holland at Pittodrie, while Kenny McLean could earn his second cap.

"When I told the lads prior to the squad being announced, all three were thrilled, as we all are at the club," McInnes.

"Kenny, Graeme and Ryan have all been chapping at the door for a while and it's good to see those efforts being recognised. The challenge for them now is don't just take a pat on the back for being involved this time, make sure you do al you can to be a regular.

"That comes from performances, but also how they train with Scotland and how they play in the game. Hopefully all three get the minutes to show how good they are. It's a step forward for them, but they've got to take big steps forward now and become regulars.

"Our boys are maybe always trying to fight against playing for Aberdeen rather than playing Championship, the Premier League or with the Old Firm. Now they've got an opportunity to hopefully get on the pitch and show they can do it. I've no doubts that all three boys will do well."