BBC Sport - Premier League predictions: The Bar's Cesaro and Sheamus take on Lawro

Everton to lose 8-0? 'The Bar' predict the weekend's games

Cesaro and Sheamus, the WWE tag team known as 'The Bar', predict the weekend's Premier League matches and make a surprising prediction for the Everton v Watford game.

Top videos

Video

Everton to lose 8-0? 'The Bar' predict the weekend's games

Video

Alli rattles Real five years on from debut

Video

Aguero: More than just a record goalscorer

Video

'I left Barca as Iniesta was the next star'

Video

Shaun Edwards' three reasons for England optimism

Video

Williams' fancy fake & other great BBL plays of the week

Video

Why are Chelsea Ladies so deadly in front of goal?

Video

How Watson took on Seattle's 'Legion of Boom'

Video

Spurs’ progression is frightening – Ian Wright

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Video

Finn went back to the drawing board

Video

F1 was a 'disaster for me' - Fernandes

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football fun

Football Holiday Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired