BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: England manager explains Jack Wilshere & Chris Smalling's absence from squad

Southgate explains Wilshere & Smalling absence

England manager Gareth Southgate explains the absence of Jack Wilshere and Chris Smalling from the latest national squad, saying Wilshere cannot be included if he is not playing regularly for Arsenal.

Southgate has called up the uncapped Tammy Abraham, Joe Gomez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil this month.

