Rangers: Ryan Jack wins appeal against red card against Kilmarnock

Ryan Jack was dismissed by Alan Muir after a clash with Kilmarnock's Kirk Broadfoot

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has had his red card against Kilmarnock overturned after a Scottish FA hearing.

The 25-year-old was sent off for violent conduct after a clash with Kirk Broadfoot during the 1-1 draw at Ibrox on 25 October.

Rangers appealed against the decision and the SFA's disciplinary tribunal downgraded the offence to unsporting behaviour.

It is the second time this season Jack has seen a red card rescinded.

The Rangers midfielder was sent off against Hibernian in August but also successfully won an appeal.

Against Kilmarnock, referee Alan Muir initially booked Jack and Broadfoot but then upgraded the Rangers midfielder to a red after consulting with the fourth official.

The 1-1 draw at Ibrox was Pedro Caixinha's last game in charge before he was sacked as manager, with the Ibrox club now working through the process of appointing a successor.