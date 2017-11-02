Premier League predictions: Lawro v WWE wrestlers Cesaro & Sheamus

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton to lose 8-0? 'The Bar' predict the weekend's games

Manchester United returned to winning ways when they beat Tottenham last weekend - but could they lose more ground on Premier League leaders Manchester City when they go to defending champions Chelsea on Sunday?

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "At the moment there is no stopping City - but that can change. However, I think they will beat Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

"And with United going to Chelsea later on Sunday, I think City will extend their lead at the top."

Lawro is going for a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge - do you agree? You can make your own predictions now, take on Lawro and other fans, create your own league and try to make it to the top of the table by playing the new-look BBC Sport Predictor game.

Lawro scored 130 points in week 10, which meant he slipped to 2,004th place out of more than 250,000 users.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

Lawro, who drew with England cricketer Jimmy Anderson and beat his team-mate Moeen Ali last week, steps into the ring with WWE wrestlers Cesaro and Sheamus - the tag team known as 'The Bar' - for this weekend's fixtures.

Irishman Sheamus, 39, says he has been a "massive" Liverpool fan since the age of eight, drawn to the Reds by compatriots Ray Houghton, Steve Staunton, Ronnie Whelan and John Aldridge helping them - along with Lawro, of course - to win several trophies in the 1980s and 1990s.

Cesaro, from Switzerland, says he supports his national team but also follows West Ham, Stoke and Arsenal in the Premier League because they have Swiss players - Edimilson Fernandes, Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka - in their squads.

"I support my Swiss people," he says.

Premier League predictions - week 10 Result Lawro Cesaro and Sheamus SATURDAY Stoke v Leicester x-x 1-1 1-0 Huddersfield v West Brom x-x 0-2 1-0 Newcastle v Bournemouth x-x 1-1 0-0 Southampton v Burnley x-x 2-1 2-0 Swansea v Brighton x-x 2-1 2-0 West Ham v Liverpool x-x 0-2 1-3 SUNDAY Tottenham v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 3-0 Manchester City v Arsenal x-x 2-0 3-1 Chelsea v Manchester United x-x 1-1 1-1 Everton v Watford x-x 2-0 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Remember you can try to beat Lawro by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Stoke v Leicester (12:30)

Stoke had a good 1-0 win last week at Watford - their first away victory of the season, which they badly needed. You don't often get a reaction from Mark Hughes on the sidelines, regardless, but once Darren Fletcher's goal went in you could tell it lifted the gloom.

Leicester started with a win under Claude Puel and I think he is a decent and intelligent manager. He will look at Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez and think 'we've got match winners' here.

Some Southampton fans said he was boring but last season they finished eighth and could have nicked the League Cup final. I don't see Leicester being boring with Vardy, Mahrez et al. If you have match winners and get the other end right then that is good management.

A draw would disappoint Stoke more than Leicester, but for Puel it would be two unbeaten from two and for Stoke it would be something to build on.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Cesaro and Sheamus' prediction: 1-0 - "Stoke win and Shaqiri will score the winner."

Huddersfield v West Brom

Home games like these are the key to Huddersfield's survival. After beating Manchester United it was almost a non-performance at Liverpool last weekend, which was a little bit odd.

But the thing for Huddersfield would be this: before they played United and Liverpool if you had said 'you will get three points from those two games', they would be absolutely delighted. Now they are looking at West Brom and saying 'let's not get beat'.

Is West Brom boss Tony Pulis coming under a bit of pressure? Ish. If you are not winning in the Premier League - and West Brom have only won two of their past 19 games - you are under pressure. But the thing is, he is proven.

I fancy them to go to Huddersfield and win. They will sit and pick Huddersfield off.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Cesaro and Sheamus' prediction: 1-0

Newcastle v Bournemouth

I was part of BBC Radio 5 live's commentary team when Newcastle went to Burnley on Monday and I saw them play really nice football, knock the ball around, but without a cutting edge.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez's whole premise is organisation, organisation and more organisation. He also loves passing and moving and you can see that Jonjo Shelvey will only get better under him.

I think this season will only get better for Newcastle because if and when the takeover happens then the new owners will say to the manager 'go and get a few players and then we will go for it next season'.

As for Bournemouth, their skipper Simon Francis has described November as "a make-or-break" month with the trip to Newcastle followed by games against Huddersfield, Swansea and Burnley.

I think a draw at Newcastle would be a good start. You go anywhere in the Premier League and get a draw - apart from the top six because they're expected to win every game - then it is something to build on.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Cesaro and Sheamus' prediction: 0-0

Southampton v Burnley

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino played and coached under Rafa Benitez so you know what the fundamentals will be: organisation. Saints have struggled for goals, scoring nine in their opening 10 games, but they have enough players to score goals.

I expect them to finish in the top 10 and I think they will win this.

Burnley can play for long periods without having the ball and that's the sign of really good coaching. Manager Sean Dyche says 'we don't concede, we might not have the ball, but we sit in position, make it difficult and then eventually we will get chances'.

Burnley are always in the right positions, they don't get caught on breakaways, are good at defending set-pieces, good at pinching second balls, all those kind of things.

That is why Dyche, who has been linked to Everton, has done so well there. Does he stay or does he go? It's an interesting one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Cesaro and Sheamus' prediction: 2-0

Swansea v Brighton

Swansea are a strange team because one week they look insipid, then the next week you think 'what are you doing in the position you are in?'.

Paul Clement likes to play three at the back away from home, letting teams come on to them. It almost worked at Arsenal last weekend, when they took the lead but couldn't hold on and lost 2-1.

I'm impressed with my old club Brighton, they are just chipping away.

Even if they don't play well, they get a point. When they have played the bigger clubs they have not got anything, although they have only played Manchester City and Arsenal so far, but I like their pragmatic approach.

This weekend Chris Hughton will be telling his players 'don't get beat at Swansea because they are down near where we are. Don't give them a boost'.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Cesaro and Sheamus' prediction: 2-0

West Ham v Liverpool

West Ham have got some decent players but they are struggling for defenders this weekend. They need to get some defenders fit.

You look at Slaven Bilic's squad and think they should be in that middle group in the Premier League and should be comfortable.

Liverpool have played a couple of games since they lost 4-1 at Tottenham and Klopp has been clever by playing nearly the same team. He did that to tell his players: prove I am not wrong and show you are decent players.

We know they have defensive issues but it is very rare you make so many poor decisions in a game that costs you so many goals like they did at Wembley. Tottenham didn't really have to create the goals.

Liverpool won comfortably at London Stadium at the end of last season and I think they will win again. But I hope it doesn't mean Bilic will lose his job - because that would be ridiculous.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Cesaro and Sheamus' prediction: 1-3

SUNDAY

Tottenham v Crystal Palace (12:00)

The confidence at Tottenham will be sky high after the performance and result against Real Madrid on Wednesday. I don't think there is any chance of a hangover from that victory with Mauricio Pochettino in charge. He is super prepared.

Palace may still be bottom but their performances have improved under Roy Hodgson: they beat Chelsea, should have had a point at Newcastle and then got a dramatic draw against West Ham last week.

He has improved them, but whether he can improve them enough remains to be seen. I look at Palace and I think 'can they get enough points between now and 1 January - i.e. the transfer window - to give themselves a chance of attracting the players they think might keep them up?'

I see Palace filling in the space at Wembley and making it difficult for Spurs, but I don't see them creating any problems.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Cesaro and Sheamus's prediction: 3-0

Manchester City v Arsenal (14:15)

At the moment there is no stopping Manchester City, but it can change. It can change for a variety of reasons, mainly injuries and loss of form, but they are on a fantastic run having taken 28 points from a possible 30 in the Premier League this season.

People are saying 'give them the title now' - but the Premier League is a slog. They are in all competitions and that takes it toll eventually.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sergio Aguero becomes Manchester City's leading goalscorer

Arsene Wenger has always gone to the top teams and said 'right, we will play football'. I can't see Arsenal going there and saying 'let's attack them' because if they do that then the gates will open.

However, Wenger did go to City a few seasons ago with a plan - and they won 2-0. But I think, plan or no plan, City will win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Cesaro and Sheamus' prediction: 3-1

Chelsea v Manchester United (16:30)

Chelsea's 3-0 defeat in the Champions League game at Roma was un-Chelsea-like under Antonio Conte.

Last year we thought they couldn't keep winning, regardless of how they were playing, but they did.

This year you're waiting for them to throw a wobbler every three or four games. After losing in Rome, Conte said his players are lacking hunger which you can't imagine he would tolerate. It is strange.

Media playback is not supported on this device I left Barca as Iniesta was the next star - Fabregas

When United play against the other top teams away from home Jose Mourinho will always take a point - as you saw at Liverpool. That is the way he manages and that isn't going to change.

He will try to fight fire with fire when he can but at Stamford Bridge he will have everyone behind the ball.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Cesaro and Sheamus' prediction: 1-1

Everton v Watford (16:30)

I know Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth really well and I cannot believe the furore over him losing his first two games. He's just taken over at caretaker, he's trying to change it with the same players that Koeman couldn't do a lot with.

I think he knows that someone is going to come in - it is Everton and they have a wealthy owner - but he is a safe hand on the tiller. He will try to get them playing in the way which the supporters want, which is getting them having a go.

He didn't take a lot of the senior players to Lyon for the Europa League game on Thursday so that shows where Everton's focus is. I'm sure he discussed it with the hierarchy and said he would rather get three points against Watford than Lyon.

I get that. Their predicament means they need to win some points in the league and I think they will beat Watford.

Watford made a great start but they could, and should, have got something from Chelsea and then they got done at Stoke. I wonder if they are on a poor run at the moment.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Cesaro and Sheamus's prediction: 0-2 - "Everton 0-7 Watford. No, that's not realistic. Everton 0-8 Watford. No, let's be honest... 0-2."

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Jonathan Jurejko

How did Lawro do last time?

Last week, Lawro got seven correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 130 points.

His tally was matched by England cricketer James Anderson, whose team-mate Moeen Ali was just behind.

Anderson also got seven results correct, with two perfect scores, for 130 points, while Moeen predicted six correct results, with two perfect scores, for 120 points.

Total scores after week 10 Lawro 920 Guests 790

Lawro v Guests P10 W5 D1 L4

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 Chris Shiflett 130 James Anderson** 120 Will Poulter, Moeen Ali 100 Wretch 32 92 Lawro (average after 10 weeks) 70 Brendan Foster*, Mark Strong 60 Non Stanford 50 Steve Cram, Channing Tatum, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, Joe Root

*Foster and Cram both provided predictions on week one, but only Foster's score contributes to the guest total.

**Anderson and Moeen both provided predictions on week nine, but only Anderson's score contributes to the guest total.

Lawro's best score: 150 points (week eight v Wretch 32)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week four v Umenyiora and Bell, and week five v Non Stanford)