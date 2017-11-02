Rhian Brewster: Steven Gerrard warns England U17 striker to be patient

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Under-17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster has "got to be patient" in his bid to break into the Liverpool first team, says Reds great Steven Gerrard.

Former Chelsea academy striker Brewster, 17, was the top scorer in the tournament with eight goals.

But Liverpool U18 boss Gerrard warned: "We've got wonderful footballers in the first team, especially in the attacking positions, so it's not easy.

"It's getting more and more difficult. These kids have to be world class now."

Chadwell Heath-born Brewster, who joined Liverpool aged 14, scored a hat-trick in the semi-final win against Brazil and was also on target in the final as England came from 2-0 down to beat Spain 5-2.

He is due to return to Liverpool's Kirkby academy on Thursday to work with Neil Critchley's under-23 team and former England captain Gerrard added: "The message for Rhian is: 'Well done. You've been superb and deserve all the plaudits you get. How do you improve now?'.

"We want Rhian Brewster in a successful Liverpool team. We want him firing for the under-23s and, basically, making sure Jurgen [Klopp] is taking notice of his performances - that's all he can do.

"I think if he's got any dreams and aspirations of playing higher than that level then he needs to play at a consistent level and score goals heavily. That's how first-team managers take note."