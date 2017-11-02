Christian Burgess: Defender signs new two-year contract with Portsmouth

Christian Burgess has scored six league goals for League One Portsmouth

Defender Christian Burgess has signed a new two-year contract with Portsmouth.

Burgess, 26, has made 103 appearances since joining Pompey from Peterborough in July 2015 and will now stay at the club until the summer of 2020.

The centre-back has been a key player this season, making 15 appearances in all competitions under Kenny Jackett.

"He's coming into his prime as a central defender and we will get the benefit of that in the next few years," Jackett told the club website.