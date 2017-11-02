Fawaz Al Hasawi: Ex-Nottingham Forest owner has learned from City Ground reign

Fawaz Al Hasawi and the Al Hasawi family took over at Forest in the summer of 2012

Former Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi insists he has learned from his mistakes and would adopt a backseat role if he takes over at another club.

Al Hasawi had five turbulent years with the Championship side before selling to Evangelos Marinakis in May 2017.

"It was my dream to go to the Premier League, but I couldn't do it and I am sorry I couldn't," he told BBC Sport.

"In the future if I buy a club I will bring a chairman and chief executive and let them do their job."

Fawaz was often accused of interfering during his reign and worked with eight different full-time managers while at the City Ground.

"It was good experience in this country and I learned things that I didn't learn in Kuwait," he said. "In Kuwait we were winning all the time.

"Here we did not do well. I was shocked. I thought it was going to be easy but here it is very difficult - especially in the Championship where anybody can beat anybody."