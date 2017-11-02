Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Sunderland, Man Utd, Dundee Utd, Motherwell, Bayern Munich, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist, who played for Sunderland, has emerged as a candidate for the Black Cats' vacancy, with the 55-year-old having worked with chief executive Martin Bain at Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen are ready to fight to keep Derek McInnes as manager if Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers make an approach, with the Pittodrie club having fended off interest in the 46-year-old from Sunderland earlier this year. (Evening Express)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Rangers have the money to persuade Derek McInnes to move from Aberdeen as manager and that the former Ibrox midfielder is the "sensible option" for the Glasgow club. (The Scotsman)

Finland Under-19 midfielder Miko Virtanen has signed for Aberdeen after the 18-year-old, who has spent two years with Everton, impressed during a week-long trial at Pittodrie. (Press and Journal)

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has turned down the chance to make his Scotland debut against Netherlands next week as the Lancaster-born 20-year-old wants to see if he is selected by England. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester United are favourites to sign 20-year-old Celtic defender Kieran Tierney and their 21-year-old striker, Moussa Dembele. (Daily Mirror)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged central defender Dedryck Boyata, whose current contract runs out in the summer of 2019, to commit his long-term future to the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun)

Former Dundee United and Rangers defender Gordan Petric, the 48-year-old who has been in charge of Serbian club Rad since June, has applied for the vacant managerial post at Tannadice. (Daily Record)

Dundee United's search for a new manager looks like dragging on longer than the Tannadice club had hoped, with one of the leading candidates, former Hearts boss Csaba Laszlo, being in Hungary on Wednesday, but former Raith Rovers boss John Hughes is still in the mix along with former Ross County boss Jim McIntyre. (The Courier)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson could avoid a Scottish League Cup final touchline ban after his disciplinary hearing for his semi-final red card against Rangers was brought forward to today and should be okay for Hampden unless he receives a three-match suspension. (Scottish Sun)

Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty, the club's head development coach, has admitted that he did not enjoy returning to the Ibrox hot seat despite Saturday's win against Hearts. (The Herald)

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben believes the style of football Brendan Rodgers has instilled at Celtic could take the Scottish champions all the way to the latter stages of the Europa League this season. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben and Thiago were raving about the performance of the Glasgow side despite their 2-1 Champions League defeat to the Germans on Tuesday. (The Herald)

Brendan Rodgers admits that Celtic want to win the Europa League - but has warned that first they have to make sure they qualify by finishing third in their Champions League group. (Evening Times)

Bayern Munich stayed in Glasgow for a training session at Rangers' Auchinhowie centre the morning after their 2-1 Champions League win over Celtic. (Daily Record)

Former Hibernian and Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson has revealed that he turned down the chance to manage two Scottish clubs, one from League One, to set up his new youth academy, which has celebrated its first birthday with the news that Craig Henderson has become its first pupil to go professional, signing for Livingston. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen have delivered 28 wins from 40 matches during 2017 - a win percentage of 70% - which is the third highest for a calendar year in the history of the club. (Evening Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors lock Jonny Gray, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is not joining Bristol in the English second tier and is still considering a new deal at Scotstoun, although France is a possible destination for the Scotland international. (The Scotsman)

Scott Jamieson will be plotting his next European Tour campaign from the other side of the Atlantic, with the 33-year-old golfer moving to Florida in December with his American wife, Natalie, and their two young children, Zoey and Oscar. (The Scotsman)