BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham's Dele Alli mauls Real Madrid five years on from debut

Alli rattles Real five years on from debut

Tottenham's Dele Alli scores twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League at Wembley, almost five years to the day from his professional debut as an MK Dons substitute in their FA Cup first round game against Cambridge City.

MATCH REPORT: Spurs 3-1 Real Madrid

