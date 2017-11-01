Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss wowed by Champions League win over Napoli

Pep Guardiola's City are now 22 games unbeaten - their last defeat coming in the FA Cup semi-final to Arsenal in April

Manchester City's football in their 4-2 Champions League win over Napoli left boss Pep Guardiola saying "wow" as they reached the knockout stages.

Sergio Aguero scored a club-record 178th goal for the unbeaten Premier League leaders.

"I'm really happy we're in the last 16. It was a great victory," said Guardiola.

"The level of football for a spectator was just amazing, all I could say was 'wow'."

Napoli, who are unbeaten at the top of Serie A, led through Lorenzo Insigne's goal and - after Faouzi Ghoulam went off injured - Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones scored headers for City.

Jorginho levelled from a penalty but Aguero scored his record goal from the edge of the box and Raheem Sterling added an injury-time fourth.

"They completely destroyed us in the first 20 minutes, especially Faouzi Ghoulam and I wish him well," said Guardiola.

"We suffered a lot but our players showed personality."

City - with four wins from four - are three points clear of Shakhtar Donetsk with two games remaining in Group F.

"In this level we cannot control 90 minutes. We are going to suffer a bit. The point is how we react," added Guardiola.

"We did it twice, after 1-0 and 2-2, and that's why I'm so pleased. When everything is going well it's easy, even you and I can play. The point is how you react in bad moments and we did it really well.

"We knew how tough it was going to be. I love Napoli and we suffered a lot in the first 20 minutes. I think I got very many answers. In two weeks we won [twice] against a top side."

'Aguero is City legend'

Guardiola - who has won the Champions League twice with Barcelona - praised Aguero, who broke Eric Brook's long-standing record.

The Catalan said: "When one guy achieved that - big congratulations. What he's done for all his team-mates - he's a legend in the history of this club. Enjoy it. Everyone has to be so proud."

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said he was "very happy" with his team, who are now facing Champions League elimination - six points behind Shakhtar with two games left.

"I thought we were really brave tonight and we tried everything," he said. "We had to try to win and I prefer that, even if we had to take risks.

"I don't think we were too far away but we must not forget we played one of the best teams in Europe.

"I am very happy with the way we played technically, tactically and physically."