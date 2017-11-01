BBC Sport - Former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies recalls the influence of Stefano Salvatori
Jefferies recalls Salvatori impact on Hearts
- From the section Football
Jim Jefferies signed midfielder Stefano Salvatori for Hearts because he was "clearly an outstanding player" and the Italian went on to be a key member of the team that lifted the Scottish Cup in 1998
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired