BBC Sport - WSL 1: Why are Chelsea Ladies so deadly in front of goal?
Why are Chelsea Ladies so deadly in front of goal?
- From the section Women's Football
BBC football analyst Pat Nevin looks at why WSL 1 leaders Chelsea Ladies are on devastating goalscoring form at the moment, with the team scoring 52 goals in their last 12 league games.
WATCH MORE: Watch Harding's hat-trick & other great WSL goals
WATCH MORE FROM PAT NEVIN: Which player is indispensable to Man City?
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired