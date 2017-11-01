Hamilton: Martin Canning counts on experience to lift Accies

Hamilton manager Martin Canning has seen his side bounce back from six straight defeats

Manager Martin Canning believes Hamilton's improvement in form will continue as more experienced players return from injury.

Accies earned their first win in nine matches last weekend against Dundee, following a draw in their previous outing against Partick Thistle.

That coincided with Gary Woods and David Templeton returning from injury.

"We're getting that core experience back, which plays a part (in the upturn in form)," Canning said.

"As a young squad we've got Woodsy and David Templeton back, which brings experience.

"We've got Grant Gillespie and Danny Redmond back training as well. Ali Crawford and (Georgios) Sarris are only a week away."

Hamilton lost six consecutive games while key players were missing, but the win against Dundee moved them up to eighth in the Premiership.

Hamilton winger David Templeton returned from injury to score against Dundee

Canning's side needed to win a play-off against Dundee United to escape relegation last season, and the manager expects another challenging campaign.

"Regardless of who you've got fit, there's going to be three or four games where you don't pick up the points you want, but the most important thing for us over the past couple of seasons is that you don't get too down about it," he said.

"We're four points off the top six and three points off the bottom, so it will be similar to last season. We talked about how tight the league is going to be and (this year) it will be the same.

"There's very little between all the teams and it's usually a mistake either way that costs you points."