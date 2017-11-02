BBC Sport - FA Cup: How many previous winners are in the first round?

Past FA Cup winners aiming for first-round glory

BBC Sport looks back at 10 previous FA Cup winners who are in the first round of this year's competition, which kicks off this weekend.

Championship and Premier League clubs do not enter the FA Cup until the third round in January.

Watch Hyde United v MK Dons in the FA Cup first round, Friday 3 November, 19:30 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

