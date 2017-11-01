BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Cesc Fabregas on why he left Barcelona for Arsenal
'I left Barca as Iniesta was the next star'
- From the section Football
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas reveals to Gary Lineker why he left boyhood club Barcelona for Arsenal when he was 16, and what it felt like to win the World Cup with Spain in 2010.
Watch more from Cesc Fabregas on The Premier League Show, Thursday 2 November, 22:00 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
