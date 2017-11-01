Leonid Slutsky: Hull City boss would accept being sacked by Championship club

Leonid Slutsky's managed Russia at Euro 2016 and his previous clubs include CSKA Moscow

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky has said he would accept the board's decision if they chose to sack him.

The Russian replaced Marco Silva in June after the club's relegation to the Championship but has won just four of his 15 league games in charge.

The Tigers suffered a 3-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

"I think 15 matches is normal time for a decision and if the owner decides about me I will agree, no problem," Slutsky, 46, told BBC Radio Humberside.

"The biggest pressure is myself. I don't need extra pressure because I always evaluate every situation and I don't satisfy my level now.

"I am my own most serious analyst, I am never saying 'it's not my fault'.

"I will agree with the owner's decision in this situation. If he lets me continue to work I will try to change the situation."

Slutsky, who is friends with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, is the first Russian to manage in English football.

The Tigers are 17th in the table and travel to third-placed Sheffield United on Saturday.