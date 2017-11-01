Glasgow City seek Scottish Cup final date switch

Glasgow City may be without Ireland captain Katie McCabe for the cup final

Glasgow City are calling on the Scottish FA to change the date of their Scottish Cup final with Hibernian.

The match is scheduled for 26 November but City fear they could be without as many as four Irish internationals due to World Cup qualifying commitments.

And they say the Scottish Women's Football decision to reject their request "questions the integrity and fairness of the competition".

SWF say they sympathise but insist the final should go ahead as planned.

In a repeat of last year's final, holders Hibs and City are due to end the season at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena, with BBC Alba providing live coverage of the 16:10 GMT kick off.

On the same day, Motherwell meet Celtic in the men's League Cup final at Hampden (15:00 GMT).

The match falls two days before Ireland take on the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe is currently at City on loan from Arsenal, with Keeva Keenan, Savannah McCarthy and Noelle Murray the other Irishwomen in the league leaders' squad.

Hibs beat Glasgow City in a penalty shoot-out to lift the Scottish Cup last season

SWF point out that the final date was communicated to all clubs in July, while the City request was received on Friday.

A statement from the governing body reads: "This was the best available date for the fixture to ensure it was scheduled following completion of the league season and on a weekend.

"The board acknowledged and sympathised with situation of Glasgow City but noted that the senior fixture schedule has traditionally been composed taking into account Scotland's international calendar at both senior and Under-19 level.

"As the game grows and we see an increased number of international players from outside Scotland participating, then this is certainly something SWF can look at revising in future seasons."

Winger McCabe was the only City player selected for Ireland's 2-0 win in Slovakia last week.

"When the game was set the board would have been aware this was an international Fifa date," said a City spokesperson when confirming an appeal against the SWF ruling.

"As the team who has reached more finals than any other, we question that they would not have considered the likelihood of Glasgow City reaching another final and indeed the likelihood of any of our Irish internationals who make up four of our starting XI being called up for a crucial World Cup qualifier when all four have been selected for national team camp in the past 12 months."

Hibernian are yet to comment on the matter.