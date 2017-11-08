Chester v Wrexham (Wed)

Sam Wedgbury should return for the Dragons

Chester and Wrexham are expected to be close to full strength for the much-anticipated derby at the Deva Stadium.

The Welsh club have had a 10-day break since their 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient while Chester fought back for a 2-2 draw at Eastleigh on Saturday.

Wrexham midfielder Sam Wedgbury will return to the side following his suspension which saw him miss the Orient game.

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot should also have a full squad to choose from.