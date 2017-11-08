National League
Chester19:45Wrexham
Venue: Swansway Chester Stadium

Chester v Wrexham (Wed)

Sam Wedgbury
Sam Wedgbury should return for the Dragons

Chester and Wrexham are expected to be close to full strength for the much-anticipated derby at the Deva Stadium.

The Welsh club have had a 10-day break since their 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient while Chester fought back for a 2-2 draw at Eastleigh on Saturday.

Wrexham midfielder Sam Wedgbury will return to the side following his suspension which saw him miss the Orient game.

Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot should also have a full squad to choose from.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dover1896324121233
2Macclesfield1810261918132
3Wrexham188641612430
4Sutton United188642422230
5Maidstone United178542318529
6Dag & Red187742921828
7Bromley188462822628
8Woking189182627-128
9Aldershot187652923627
10Boreham Wood187652721627
11Maidenhead United187652825327
12Hartlepool187651917227
13Ebbsfleet1851032420425
14Tranmere186661715224
15Halifax186661921-224
16Eastleigh185852221123
17Fylde175752825322
18Gateshead185762118322
19Leyton Orient185492331-819
20Guiseley183871730-1317
21Barrow183782325-216
22Chester183781828-1016
23Torquay1825111731-1411
24Solihull Moors1832131836-1811
View full National League table

