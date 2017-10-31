Simon Grayson: Sunderland part company with manager

Manager Simon Grayson has parted company with Sunderland, who are 22nd in the Championship after 15 games.

His departure, announced 20 minutes after a 3-3 draw with bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers, comes just four months after he was appointed.

The former Preston North End boss took over at the Stadium of Light in June, replacing David Moyes, who left after the club were relegated.

However, the 47-year-old won just one league game as Sunderland boss.

Chief executive Martin Bain said: "Simon and his team have worked tirelessly to achieve the best for the football club during their time here.

"While we hoped that Simon's experience in the Football League would help us to a successful season, results have not been good enough for a club of this stature.

"In order for us to improve upon our current position we believe a fundamental change is necessary."

Grayson had stated his confidence that he was the "right man for the job" as recently as Monday's media conference to preview the Bolton match, despite the pressure surrounding the game.

"Am I the right man? Certainly am," he told BBC Newcastle in the build-up. "I've been through things. There aren't better or experienced managers out there that would want this job, or can do a better job than what I'm doing at the moment in time."

But Tuesday's failure to beat the division's bottom side, thus continuing a winless home run that goes back to December 2016, marked the end of Grayson's short reign.

He is the ninth permanent manager to depart the Wearsiders since Roy Keane's exit in December 2008.

