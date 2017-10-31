Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe Wanderers boss unused substitute in Checkatrade Trophy game

Gareth Ainsworth formally retired in 2013, but played in the EFL Trophy in August 2016

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth was an unused substitute as his side lost 1-0 at Swindon in the Checkatrade Trophy and were eliminated.

Ainsworth, 44, was without eight first-team regulars, but opted not to repeat the brief appearance he made during last season's similar injury crisis.

Meanwhile, West Ham and Swansea's Under-21 sides won at Bristol Rovers and Forest Green Rovers respectively.

But Everton's youngsters lost 1-0 at Mansfield, knocking out the Toffees.

There was also a 2-1 victory for Luton Town at AFC Wimbledon in Group F, while Doncaster Rovers beat Scunthorpe 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time in Group H.

West Ham's 3-1 victory came despite Tom Nichols netting after just 21 seconds for League One Bristol Rovers.

The start of the second half at the Memorial Stadium was delayed after the net in one of the goals appeared to come away from the post.