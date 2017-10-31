Hordes of Al Ahly fans prompt training cancellation
African Champions League finalists Al Ahly had to cancel a training session at their Cairo headquarters on Tuesday after too many fans turned up to watch.
The Egyptians are eyeing a record ninth African title when they take on Wydad Casablanca in Morocco on Saturday.
The tie is delicately poised at 1-1 on aggregate following last Saturday's first leg in Alexandria.
Ahly have one more training session at home in the Egyptian capital before leaving for Morocco on Wednesday.