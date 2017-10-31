Didier Deschamps signs new France deal to stay as coach until 2020

Didier Deschamps
Didier Deschamps took France to the final of Euro 2016 where they lost 1-0 to Portugal

Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France coach until 2020, the French Football Federation has announced.

Deschamps took over in 2012 and led Les Bleus to the final of Euro 2016 on home soil, where they lost to Portugal.

He has also taken them to next year's World Cup with just one defeat in their 10 qualifying matches.

"Didier for me is the best, there is no contest," said Noel Le Graet, the president of the French FA.

The deal will take the 49-year-old Deschamps through to the end of Euro 2020, meaning he will have been in charge for eight years.

The former Chelsea midfielder was captain of the France side that won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

