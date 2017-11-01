FC Porto v RB Leipzig
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|12
|2
|FC Basel
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|6
|3
|CSKA Moscow
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|4
|Benfica
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|0
|17
|12
|2
|Bayern Munich
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Celtic
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|15
|-15
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|4
|8
|2
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|7
|4
|7
|3
|Atl Madrid
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|FK Qarabag
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Besiktas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|10
|2
|RB Leipzig
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|Monaco
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|7
|2
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|7
|3
|B Dortmund
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|4
|Apoel Nicosia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|1
