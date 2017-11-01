Champions League - Group G
FC Porto19:45RB Leipzig
Venue: Estádio do Dragão

FC Porto v RB Leipzig

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd4400101912
2FC Basel42028536
3CSKA Moscow420258-36
4Benfica4004110-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001701712
2Bayern Munich43018449
3Celtic4103410-63
4Anderlecht4004015-150

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma42208448
2Chelsea421111747
3Atl Madrid403123-13
4FK Qarabag402229-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona431071610
2Juventus42115507
3Sporting411256-14
4Olympiakos401338-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool312010375
2Spartak Moscow31207345
3Sevilla311167-14
4NK Maribor3012111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33008179
2Shakhtar Donetsk32014406
3Napoli31025503
4Feyenoord300329-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas431072510
2RB Leipzig311145-14
3FC Porto31026603
4Monaco402226-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32107257
2Real Madrid32107257
3B Dortmund301237-41
4Apoel Nicosia301217-61
