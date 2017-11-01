Foul by Oguzhan Ozyakup (Besiktas).
Besiktas v Monaco
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Besiktas
- 1Agosto Ramírez
- 77Gönül
- 5Pepe
- 6Tosic
- 3Adriano
- 13Hutchinson
- 18Arslan
- 7Quaresma
- 10Ozyakup
- 8Babel
- 23Tosun
Substitutes
- 2Mitrovic
- 9Negredo
- 12Medel
- 17Lens
- 20Uysal
- 29Zengin
- 94Souza Conceição
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 24Raggi
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 17Tielemans
- 2Tavares
- 20Rony Lopes
- 8João Moutinho
- 27Lemar
- 14Balde Diao
Substitutes
- 10Jovetic
- 11Carrillo
- 15Diakhaby
- 16Benaglio
- 26Boschilia
- 35N'Doram
- 38Touré
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jorge (Monaco).
Adriano (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Besiktas).
Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Dusko Tosic.
Hand ball by João Moutinho (Monaco).
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Besiktas).
Andrea Raggi (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tolgay Arslan (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).
Offside, Monaco. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Rony Lopes is caught offside.
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Jorge.
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Andrea Raggi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.