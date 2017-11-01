Champions League - Group G
Besiktas0Monaco0

Besiktas v Monaco

Line-ups

Besiktas

  • 1Agosto Ramírez
  • 77Gönül
  • 5Pepe
  • 6Tosic
  • 3Adriano
  • 13Hutchinson
  • 18Arslan
  • 7Quaresma
  • 10Ozyakup
  • 8Babel
  • 23Tosun

Substitutes

  • 2Mitrovic
  • 9Negredo
  • 12Medel
  • 17Lens
  • 20Uysal
  • 29Zengin
  • 94Souza Conceição

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 24Raggi
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 17Tielemans
  • 2Tavares
  • 20Rony Lopes
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 27Lemar
  • 14Balde Diao

Substitutes

  • 10Jovetic
  • 11Carrillo
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 16Benaglio
  • 26Boschilia
  • 35N'Doram
  • 38Touré
Referee:
Paolo Tagliavento

Match Stats

Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Oguzhan Ozyakup (Besiktas).

Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jorge (Monaco).

Adriano (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).

Foul by Cenk Tosun (Besiktas).

Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Dusko Tosic.

Hand ball by João Moutinho (Monaco).

Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Foul by Cenk Tosun (Besiktas).

Andrea Raggi (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tolgay Arslan (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).

Offside, Monaco. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Rony Lopes is caught offside.

Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Jorge.

Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Andrea Raggi.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd4400101912
2FC Basel42028536
3CSKA Moscow420258-36
4Benfica4004110-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001701712
2Bayern Munich43018449
3Celtic4103410-63
4Anderlecht4004015-150

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma42208448
2Chelsea421111747
3Atl Madrid403123-13
4FK Qarabag402229-72

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona431071610
2Juventus42115507
3Sporting411256-14
4Olympiakos401338-51

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool312010375
2Spartak Moscow31207345
3Sevilla311167-14
4NK Maribor3012111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33008179
2Shakhtar Donetsk32014406
3Napoli31025503
4Feyenoord300329-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas431072510
2RB Leipzig311145-14
3FC Porto31026603
4Monaco402226-42

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32107257
2Real Madrid32107257
3B Dortmund301237-41
4Apoel Nicosia301217-61
View full Champions League tables

