Billy Brown: Cowdenbeath manager leaves post with side bottom of League Two

Billy Brown won two of his 16 games in charge of Cowdenbeath

Billy Brown has left his post as Cowdenbeath manager with immediate effect, the club have announced.

Cowdenbeath are bottom of League Two and have lost their past four matches, including a Scottish Cup defeat at the hands of East Kilbride.

Brown initially joined Cowden as Gary Locke's assistant and took over as manager in July after Locke took up a role at Hearts.

Chairman Donald Findlay said Brown had "worked tirelessly" in the role.

"It has been a pleasure working with Billy and to witness his real enthusiasm for the game," Findlay said in the club statement.

"Unfortunately, results and, indeed, goals have been hard to come by, but it is typical of Billy that he willingly came in to help us last season and then stepped in to help us further when Gary left.

"He has worked tirelessly in his time as manager at Central Park. Now he has intimated his desire to stand down in an open and straightforward manner allowing us time to seek his successor. Billy leaves us with my own personal sincere thanks for his service to Cowdenbeath FC and the very best wishes of all the board."

Brown, who previously managed East Fife and was an assistant at Hearts, Bradford, Kilmarnock and Hibernian, said: "I really hadn't envisaged going back into management when I came to Central Park.

"It's fair to say it has been a real challenge with rebuilding to be done and of course we have had to rely heavily on young players. Results haven't gone our way so far, with so many narrow 1-0 defeats.

"I just wasn't really enjoying being back at the sharp end. Leaving now gives someone else an opportunity to give it a go and also time as we are only 10 games into the season

"I would genuinely like to say, though, that they are great people at Central Park and I do wish the players, fans, staff and board all the very best for the future."