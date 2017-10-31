Rangers: Aidan Wilson hopes to learn from Bruno Alves after extending stay

Rangers defender Aidan Wilson made his debut in a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox

Rangers defender Aidan Wilson hopes to learn from team-mate Bruno Alves after signing a contract extension at Ibrox.

The 18-year-old is now tied to the club until at least 2020, having made two first-team appearances last season.

He is yet to feature in this campaign, but believes his development will benefit from working alongside players like Portugal international Alves.

"Bruno's very professional, you learn a lot from his demeanour, how he conducts himself," Wilson told Rangers TV.

"He is always working hard but he is quiet. He works so hard and you can see how he has got to where he's got to.

"I have had a couple of chats with him and he has helped me on a few occasions, positional work and just making sure I am in the right place. He has been very good with me."

Wilson's two first-team starts came in May, in a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen at Ibrox and a 2-1 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, the same month when he last extended his contract.

Alves (right) has been guiding 19-year-old Ross McCrorie through first-team matches

On both occasions, he played alongside 21-year-old centre-back David Bates, and Wilson believes his game has improved since becoming involved in the first-team set up at Rangers' Auchenhowie training ground.

"I have improved a lot just in the short period of time since my last extension," he added. "A lot of the parts of my game I wanted to work on, I have improved on.

"I have learnt from training with the experience of being with the first team and all I can do is keep going round to train with them, working hard, learning things from the players and then hopefully my chance will come.

"I feel that the more I am round with the first team the more I am learning and the more I am becoming a better player.

"I try and do my best away from the club, eat well, sleep well and stretch. Whatever I do I always make sure I am ready and best prepared to do the business out there."